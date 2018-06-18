No more waiting. After nearly a century, now is the time to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

That said — and here come the potential obstacles — it may not be as easy as convincing just one more state legislature to vote for ratification. There are at least two tricky legal sticking points that could slow or derail the effort. The first is the fact that when Congress passed the ERA in 1972 it set a seven-year deadline for ratification, which was then extended to 1982. At the end of that period, however, there were still only 35 states on board, and the ERA was essentially dormant until last year when Nevada lawmakers voted for ratification. Can Congress simply extend the deadline retroactively? The law is not clear on that. Some people believe that the deadline wasn’t legally enforceable in the first place, and that the long gap in time doesn’t pose a problem. After all, the 27th Amendment regarding congressional pay wasn’t fully ratified for more than 200 years after Congress sent it to the states for approval.