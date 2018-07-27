Give me shelter — but not at double the cost

When Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed in April to build transitional shelters for homeless people, the idea was to give them a place to live that served as a bridge between the streets and a permanent home. These trailers would not be the typical overnight shelters. They would be safe shared places where someone could live for several months, having a bed of his or her own along with secure storage space and the freedom to bring pets and human partners. Service providers onsite would offer case management, counseling and, most important, help obtaining an apartment.