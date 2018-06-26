The last thing L.A. should be spending resources on is rousting homeless people from the sidewalks

To his credit, the mayor has said he has no immediate plans to enforce the ordinance at night, particularly in skid row, where there is simply not enough shelter and permanent housing. Consider the numbers: There are 31,516 homeless people in the city, according to the 2018 homeless count, almost three-fourths of whom are unsheltered. Meanwhile, an estimated 6,300 shelter beds were available in L.A. at the end of last year; some 1,115 new units of supportive housing are in construction or in development, with a goal of 10,000 to be funded by Proposition HHH; and Garcetti is pushing for 1,500 new beds of bridge housing (nicer, longer-term shelters).