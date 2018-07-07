The farm bill doesn't need an amendment that helps let chickens be treated cruelly

Beyond the laws, there is a nationwide consumer-supported movement in favor of more humane treatment of farm animals in general and egg-laying hens in particular. Responding to that, hospitals, university cafeterias and large-scale buyers of eggs — such as Costco, Burger King and Aramark — are shifting toward selling or using only cage-free eggs. In the U.S., Costco says it has increased its percentage of cage-free eggs sold from 2% in 2006 to 84% as of October. Burger King has pledged to go with only cage-free sources of eggs by 2025. In the U.S., Aramark has been serving only cage-free eggs since 2015; it plans to switch to cage-free sources for its liquid egg products by 2020. And Taco Bell uses only cage-free eggs.