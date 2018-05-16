Now is not the time to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults

Advocates of the Medi-Cal expansion argue that it's not fair to provide insurance coverage to some poor Californians and not to others based solely on their immigration status. But before the Legislature acts on this issue, there are sure to be many Californians posing a different question: How can you expect legal residents who don't qualify for Medi-Cal to pay ever higher premiums for coverage with ever higher out-of-pocket costs while providing it at no cost to those here illegally? And how fair would it be to state taxpayers to open Medi-Cal to all comers, potentially drawing people in need of care from neighboring states that aren't so generous?