A migrant caravan heads for the border just in time for Trump to exploit it for the midterms

But the caravan is offering Trump a pretext to do something he was trying to do anyway. In his 2018 budget request, Trump sought to cut aid to Latin American countries 36% and redirect the money from governance and economic growth to security programs. Congress, fortunately, didn’t go along and limited the aid cut to 4.2%. But the administration’s approach — bullying and threatening while seeking to rein in assistance — runs contrary to U.S. interests and misconstrues the nature of illegal immigration today. New immigrants who are in the United States without authorization tend to be people from Asia who enter the country legally and then overstay their visas, not desperate border-crossers from Latin America. But the latter serve as a convenient bogeyman for Trump to rile up the xenophobes among his supporters. Do not be fooled by the man behind the tweets.