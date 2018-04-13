Facebook says it's open to some privacy regulation. Here’s where to start

Facebook actually may pose somewhat less of a privacy threat than other online companies, given that it insists that it doesn't sell its users' data. Instead, it sells advertising space, and it uses what it knows about you to target advertisers' messages for a fee. More problematic are the data brokers that gather data, then sell it to others to use for … whatever. Ultimately, the threads of information captured about us on sites across the internet get woven into remarkably complete profiles, which can be used to shape what we see online, the prices we pay, the secrets we reveal, the opportunities offered to or withheld from us — in short, as Nuala O'Connor of the Center for Democracy and Technology put it, "our very place in the world."