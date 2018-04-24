Give paramedics the power to make better choices on behalf of vulnerable people

This legislation is about giving first responders the power to make better choices on behalf of vulnerable people who need treatment and social services. There are currently five mental health urgent care centers and one sobering center in the county. While that doesn't sound like a lot, most of those centers have available beds, say aides to L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who led the push for the bill. And, these centers, more than emergency rooms, are geared to caring for people who need to be connected to the supportive services that help homeless people battle addictions, cope with mental illness, and get shelter and housing. AB 1795 is a sensible bill that would provide one more route for getting homeless people to services.