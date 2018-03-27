Fixing LAPD’s broken police discipline system is as important as finding a new chief

And nothing blocks the council from going further. It can advocate changes to the state laws that closed formerly public police discipline proceedings and records. It can consider the failed and the successful practices of review boards put in place by departments in other cities. And crucially, as it prepares to consider the nomination of a new police chief, it should decide just how much power that chief ought to have over the actions of the city's paramilitary police force, and just how much power the officers and their union ought to have over the panel that decides whether to back up the chief's personnel decisions.