Vote yes on Proposition 7 to force another look at daylight saving time

Changing the clocks twice a year is hardly among the pressing issues facing California in the era of Donald Trump and global warming. But it is a disruptive and pointless practice that continues mostly because we’re used to it. Daylight saving time was introduced during World War II at least in part because later summer sunsets were supposed to cut energy use, but those reductions never materialized. And we’ve kept switching back to standard time in the fall so that children wouldn’t be going to school in the dark on so many mornings, but there’s no conclusive evidence that changing the clocks makes them safer or that not doing so would put them in harm’s way.