The L.A. River can't be all things to all people, but it can be better than what we have now

That little joke among L.A. River enthusiasts is a bit of a head-scratcher at first, until you take a minute to think it over. During most of the year, water that flows down the river and out to sea comes from the Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Plant in Van Nuys, and from similar facilities in Burbank and Glendale. And where does their water come from? Well, not to be indelicate about it, but — from us. No, the river isn't actually body temperature. But it does in fact flow through the people of Los Angeles.