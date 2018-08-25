Social media platforms are struggling against disinformation by foreign governments. Trump isn't helping

Noting the lack of consensus, former CIA Director John Brennan — who called out the Russian meddling before the 2016 election, and whom Trump recently stripped of his security clearance for his sharp criticism of the president — said Congress should establish an independent, bipartisan commission to examine how to ensure Americans’ safety, prosperity and liberties in a complex “digital environment” that’s extending into more and more areas of daily life. In an interview Friday with the L.A. Times’ editorial board, Brennan said similar panels that examined the 9/11 attacks and the allegations of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction found areas of common ground and came up with useful reforms.