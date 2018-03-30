We shouldn't need the Paris Peace Talks to set up a safe parking program for L.A.'s homeless

Elected officials and lot owners alike appear to be unwilling to simply make this happen. In some cases, they have legitimate concerns that need to be addressed up front. Churches and temples, for example, need to get the approval of their congregations. Port-a-potties or bathrooms should be made available, for obvious reasons. In the case of RVs, either the city or the site has to make provisions for the dumping of septic tanks — or there has to be a rule that RV owners can't dump. Some lot owners are willing to allow homeless parking, but they want a security officer on site; they're concerned, among other things, about drug use on their property.