The Supreme Court has been agonizing over partisan gerrymandering for decades. Stop the dithering

On Wednesday the lawyer for the Republicans, channeling Kennedy, cited the 1st Amendment, telling the court: "Government officials may not single out particular individuals for disfavored treatment on the basis of the views that they have expressed at the ballot box in prior elections." In the case involving a pro-Republican Wisconsin legislative map, a lower court cited both the 1st Amendment and 14th Amendment in concluding that a redistricting plan violates the Constitution if it is "(1) intended to place a severe impediment on the effectiveness of the votes of individual citizens on the basis of their political affiliation, (2) has that effect and (3) cannot be justified on other, legitimate legislative grounds."