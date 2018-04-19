Make online retailers collect taxes

At Tuesday's arguments, several justices worried that overturning the earlier rulings would leave important questions unanswered, such as whether there should be a minimum number of sales into a state before a retailer would have to collect taxes, and whether states could require retailers to go back and collect taxes from prior years' customers. Ideally, Congress would answer those questions in a law permitting states to require out-of-state vendors to collect sales taxes from their residents. But Congress hasn't done so despite repeated efforts in recent years, and lawmakers may be more likely to act after the court overturns its previous rulings than before.