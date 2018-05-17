Jim McDonnell for four more — and hopefully more productive — years as sheriff

To some extent, they already have made their demands. In overwhelmingly adopting criminal justice reform measures such as propositions 47 and 57 and AB 109, they have a right to expect a sheriff who will make those reforms work, rather than blame them unfairly for an uptick in crime — while simultaneously touting decreases in crime. They should expect their sheriff to take the lead on bail reform, so that suspects who have not yet been convicted of anything don't sit in jail merely because they can't afford to bail out. They should ask him to apply to his overcrowded jails — in which convicted misdemeanants serve just 10% of their sentences and some are released the same day they arrive — a triage model, in which he assesses the risk of each inmate to reoffend and keeps the most dangerous people the longest and directs others to proven treatment or rehabilitation programs.