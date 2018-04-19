The shipping industry emits as much carbon as all of Germany. That's unacceptable

Does it matter? Is shipping really an important front in the war against global warming? Surprisingly, international maritime shipping emits levels of greenhouse gases that collectively are on par with Germany, which has the world's sixth-highest level of emissions. Driving the maritime emissions has been the sector's reliance on heavy fuel oil, a cheap but dirty-burning energy source that spews high levels of sulfur and other gases and particulates into the atmosphere. The industry, which moves at least four-fifths of the world's cargo, has been shifting from heavy fuel oil to liquid natural gas and other alternatives, and the International Maritime Organization will require all new ships added to fleets after 2025 to be 30% more efficient than those built under current construction designs.