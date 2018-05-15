How not to blow California's $8.8-billion windfall

That's just the starting point for negotiations with lawmakers hungry to do something bigger with the surplus. But as Brown has said with every budget proposal, we need to save for the eventuality of a recession. Meanwhile, even in this bountiful year, the state faces huge unfunded liabilities related to public employee retirement benefits, and it's holding far too little in reserve for unemployment benefits. That doesn't mean the state should never fund new programs, only that it should do so with a cautious eye on its future obligations and on the budget nightmares of the not-so-distant past.