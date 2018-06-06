The California Legislature has loads of good ideas that the state probably can't afford

One idea the Legislative Analyst’s Office floated for CalWORKs is to set aside the dollars saved as the economy improves and the demand for welfare benefits shrinks. That reserve could help cover the rise in costs when the economy swings the other way. Similarly, the Senate has proposed creating an additional rainy-day fund just for safety net programs. These are the sort of fallback measures the state has lacked in the past, and they should be a prerequisite to any move to spend the dollars collected in good years on programs that could cost the state dearly in bad ones.