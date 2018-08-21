Not surprisingly, Trump's new Affordable Clean Energy plan is anything but

That’s what will happen if the president gets his way and manages to increase the amount of coal that U.S. power plants burn to make electricity. The administration’s announcement Tuesday that it intends to replace President Obama’s Clean Power Plan with a new Affordable Clean Energy rule — quite the Orwellian appellation, given that coal is the dirtiest of energy sources — is another step down the road to air more laden with carbon, particulates and smog-breeding pollutants after decades of progress. The only silver lining in this particularly sooty cloud is that burning coal also is among the more expensive ways of generating power, and market forces independently are leading power companies to phase out existing coal-fired plants or drop plans for new ones in favor of sources powered by natural gas or renewables such as wind and solar.