China sees right through Trump's posturing

Trump is right about this: There is a human cost to the flood of cheap imports, and it's reflected in the loss of manufacturing jobs as companies shift production outside the U.S. or automate to stay competitive. And he is right about China not competing fairly. Its state-owned industries employ too many workers and overproduce goods, then export them at subsidized prices, because that serves the political imperatives of the Chinese government, not the demands of the global market. The country also has engaged in a maddening series of illegal tactics that harm U.S. exporters and investors, despite pledging to abide by World Trade Organization norms.