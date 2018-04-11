Even Republicans should be horrified by Trump’s latest Mueller meltdown

It would be bizarre if the search of Cohen's files led Trump to try to fire Mueller. The investigation of Cohen is being led not by Mueller's office but by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan (although Mueller referred information to that office, apparently instigating the probe). But such distinctions mean little to Trump. Nor do proprieties such as the Justice Department ethics guidelines, which required Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia because Sessions had been active in the campaign. Trump continues to complain bitterly about Sessions' recusal because it set the stage for Rosenstein to appoint Mueller after Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey. On Monday, Trump called Sessions' recusal "a very terrible mistake for the country."