Saudi Arabia doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt, least of all from the president

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking after a mission to Saudi Arabia in which he cordially greeted the crown prince, noted that Trump was taking the situation seriously, but then added: “I do think it’s important that everyone keep in their mind that we have lots of important relationships — financial relationships between U.S. and Saudi companies, governmental relationships, things we work on together all across the world — efforts to reduce the risk to the United States of America from the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, Iran. The Saudis have been great partners in working alongside us on those issues. Those are important elements of the U.S. national policy that are . . . in Americans’ best interests.”