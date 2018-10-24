California's cruel rule barring 2,400 vets from accessing aid in dying

Indeed, other states that have legalized so-called medical aid-in-dying have interpreted the federal prohibitions in various ways. Like California, Colorado and Vermont require residents of veteran homes to leave the facilities if they wish to end their lives. But Washington and Oregon allow veterans home residents to stay while they get the lethal prescriptions from outside doctors and even when they take them, though staff is not allowed to assist in any way. Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act has been on the books for more than 20 years, and there have been no challenges under the federal prohibition.