California is on fire. It won't be the last time. Let's get ready

Even from a distance, it’s hard to fathom the terror, the damage and the loss. Families scrambling to gather their precious belongings as the flames move closer. Displaced residents riveted to the TV, hoping for a glimpse of their neighborhood to see if their home survived. In a state accustomed to wildfire, this time Paradise literally burned to the ground, the quaint Sierra foothills town destroyed by a fast-moving fire that claimed at least nine lives and leveled some 6,700 buildings, from subdivisions to churches to fast-food restaurants — hallmarks of suburban living that once seemed insulated from the reach of wildfire.