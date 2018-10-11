Forcing Starbucks to put a cancer warning on your coffee cup would violate the 1st Amendment

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment has concluded, and hundreds of scientists have testified, that the chemicals in coffee, including acrylamide, “pose no significant risk of cancer.” So how can it not be misleading (to use the Supreme Court’s language) for the sellers of a product that is not accused of causing cancer to be obliged to place a cancer warning on it? And how can such a compelled disclosure be viewed as justified, let alone uncontroversial when it is obvious that purchasers of marked coffee will understand it to mean that they are buying a cancer-causing product? Why else would the warning be there?