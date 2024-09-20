Letters to the Editor: I’m an 80-something Swiftie, a Republican and a Kamala Harris voter

Taylor Swift walks on the field in Baltimore after an NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

To the editor: I am an octogenarian Swiftie and proud of it. (“Donald Trump’s politics of hate have come for Taylor Swift,” Opinion, Sept. 18)

Ever since I heard Taylor Swift’s first hit song, “Tim McGraw,” in 2006, I fell in love with her music and messages. In a world where an ex-U.S. president sows fear, Swift writes and sings about hope, joy, love, kindness, and all the other emotions that bring positive feelings and connectivity to not just the young folks in the world, but a few of us “old timers” too.

In a world where so many celebrities choose to remain on the political sidelines, Swift comes forward and takes a stand for what she truly believes is ethical and honorable, regardless of the potential consequences.

I recall a famous quote from my high school days: “One man with courage is a majority.” I think this is quite apropos, except for the fact that we are talking about one young woman who has the courage to stand up with love, kindness and compassion while fearlessly facing the hate and fearmongers.

While I have been a Republican my whole life, I will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris — because, Mr. Trump, in the words of Swift, “We are never, ever, getting back together again!”

David Brubaker, Palm Desert

To the editor: When Trump and supporters say that Swift should stick to entertainment and stay out of politics, it is the height of hypocrisy.

What was Trump before he ran for president? A celebrity entertainer.

His “do as I say, not as I do” attitude is emblematic of today’s Republican politicians and hypocritical at its core.

Richard Brown, Irvine