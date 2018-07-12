Democrats still haven't figured out that legal weed is a winning issue

In 2016, Hillary Clinton didn’t endorse legalization, instead adopting the Obama administration’s “hands off states” approach. It’s worth pointing out that Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Jill Stein — who both campaigned on legalization — earned more votes than the margin between Clinton and Donald Trump in key states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. During San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s four years as House speaker, moreover, Democrats only allowed one floor vote on Rohrabacher’s medical cannabis amendment. Republicans, on the other hand, allowed annual votes in the four preceding years and after regaining control of the chamber in 2014 and 2015. (They have since moved to block nearly all marijuana measures from consideration).