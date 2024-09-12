Letters to the Editor: Dear Donald Trump: You’re right about us migrants. We’ll cut back on rapes and murders

To the editor: Former President Trump, you are right. Vice President Kamala Harris allowed us immigrants to come to this country illegally with millions of others so that we would vote for her.

When my insane asylum was emptied back home and my violent husband was let out of prison, we were happy to start again in a new country. Harris supported us having transgender surgery while we were staying at the luxury asylum center, generously paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

In gratitude, we want to give back to this country in any way we can. My husband is out now selling drugs to schoolkids and, by the way, has cut back on rapes and murders. I am grateful too and when I sell my cookbook, “Yummy Dog and Cat Recipes,” I will send the proceeds to abortion clinics so they can continue to execute newborn babies.

You will see — we are hard workers.

Andrea Ehrgott, Topanga