Gavin Newsom is ready to battle Trump, but can he unite California first?

The outgoing governor is our Moses, the grump who led us through the desert that was the aftermath of the Schwarzenegger years and the Great Recession. He took Californians to the brink of the Promised Land, a state that remains a dream for millions across the world despite its real and perceived problems. But before Brown retires to the mountaintop that is his Colusa County ranch, the octogenarian is warning us that there will be troubles ahead and urging his people to remain humble and pragmatic.