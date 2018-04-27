What we can finally tell our daughters after the Cosby conviction

It's been 14 years since Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand. But in the 10 months between the first trial and the second, a revolution took place. Andrea Constand is the alpha and omega of that revolution. She gave hundreds of women the courage to tell their own stories, and she forced a nation to confront the reality of endemic sexual predation. Because she and her mother were so strong, the rest of us can tell our children: Look what happens when you tell the truth and are brave, you don't have to fail or be humiliated. You can seek justice, and you can win it.