Letters to the Editor: Have a daughter? This is what voting for Donald Trump tells her

A courtroom sketch depicts former President Trump on Sept. 6 during his appeal of the civil ruling finding him liable for sexual assault.

To the editor: Former President Trump was held liable for sexual assault and is a felon. If this is OK with you and you are still planning to vote for him, here is a letter to share with your daughter.

“Dear Daughter:

“I am writing this letter to explain my decision to vote for Trump this election. It is important that you understand your value and place in America.

“Understand that if a man is rich enough and well known, this gives him the right to handle you in any manner he desires. If he chooses to push you into a dressing room and assault you, you need to hold any discomfort inside and let him have his way.

“Understand that your value as a person is not to be strong, happy and well adjusted. Your place is to be what Trump, and men like Trump, want you to be.

“Understand this so you can see the path to making America great again.”

Geoffrey Melchor, Sacramento