The 'reasonable' use of force by police has killed too many people. California can change that

A federal statute authorizes the U. S. Department of Justice to bring lawsuits against police departments when there is a "pattern and practice" of civil rights violations, including excessive force by officers. This authority has been used successfully to reform a number of major police departments, usually through negotiated settlements (known as consent decrees) with the cities. Angelenos are familiar with a Justice Department action against the Los Angeles Police Department after the Rampart corruption scandal, which led to a consent decree that went into effect in 2001 and brought long overdue reforms that meaningfully changed policing in the city. But U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has made it clear that under his leadership, the Justice Department is not going to be using this authority.