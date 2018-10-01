Breast cancer is political. Tie that up in your pink ribbon

These protections and benefits are now at risk under a presidential administration hellbent on repealing the Affordable Care Act or weakening it through one policy change after another until it collapses. Thousands of women and men undergoing treatment for breast cancer (and millions more who have it on record as a preexisting condition) are vulnerable. I’m scared, and so are the other patients — some as young as 20 — in my support groups. We know exactly what is at stake in the November midterm. We also know that Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, with its onslaught of pink ribbons, is a distraction from our real needs.