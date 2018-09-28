The Ford-Kavanaugh passion play is really a GOP power play

The drama, followed by tens of millions of their fellow Americans, wasn’t about law, or justice, or evidence. There was no search for the truth or a tilling of facts. We saw an exercise in power. The power of majority rule. The power of white men. The power of manipulated procedure. And anger. Not the anger of an attempted rape victim, who before the committee was more graceful and dignified than most of us would be in those circumstances, but rather the anger of a man who could not bring himself to believe that his charmed life of privilege and opportunity was going to take a detour because of the kind of teenager he was.