The moon deserves another closeup

Although additional lunar robotic missions are needed to suss out details, the existence of surface water ice at the moon’s poles and bound-up water in the regolith at least allows us to imagine humans living and working there. Dust and radiation will present dangers to humans on the moon, but these problems will be more easily solvable on a body just three days away from Earth, rather than nearly a year away, like Mars. That’s why “NewSpace” entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, as well as NASA, are targeting the moon.The odds are good that we will see humans orbiting it, and on its surface, in the 2020s.