What you need to know about Earth’s new, temporary mini-moon

Earth is about to get a new neighbor in the form of an asteroid. But this one won’t be making an impact.

Instead, it’ll be what space enthusiasts have dubbed a mini-moon, and it will stick around to orbit our planet for roughly two months beginning Sept. 29.

But Earth’s gravitational pull won’t hold it for long. By Nov. 25, the mini-moon is expected to break free and be once again on its way through space.

Here’s what to know about our new, temporary celestial neighbor.