Great political speechmaking isn't dead, it's just waiting for a new voice

Great speakers — great political speakers — find an idiom of their own. Lincoln was hardly charismatic, but "government of the people, by the people, for the people" dazzles us. Franklin was so unwell at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 that he asked a friend to finish off the speech in which he endorsed "this Constitution, with all its faults." Kennedy's voice was rather thin, but his request that his fellow Americans ask not what their country could do for them has given him immortality in the pantheon of political speech.