If other countries can balance human rights and border security, so can the United States

Like other refugee-receiving countries, the United States did not ask for this challenge. But as much as the U.S. has the right to decide who is allowed to enter and stay within its borders, it is also obligated by treaty not to return anyone, no matter their economic circumstances, to face real threats to their lives and freedom. How it treats those escaping poverty and misery, but not persecution and conflict, is a political choice that hinges on humanitarian considerations and economic interests, not legal obligation.