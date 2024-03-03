Letters to the Editor: Immigration is our top worry? So much for welcoming the poor, huddled masses

President Biden speaks with Border Patrol agents during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday.

To the editor: What demagogic irony! A nation built on immigrants seeking a better life finds itself in political turmoil, fueled by opportunity-seeking masses seeking entry at its southern border. (“Immigration rises to top of voters’ minds ahead of Super Tuesday, polls find,” Feb. 27)

Instead of realistically addressing this fraught dilemma, Republicans have done their utmost to exploit it for political gain. One highly visible tactic has been to put undocumented immigrants onto buses and send them to distant blue-state cities.

The GOP thereby seeks a twisted political payoff: Public perception of increased numbers of immigrants translates into decreased votes for Democrats.

Where some Republicans infamously have welcomed covert foreign support of their presidential candidate since 2016, consider what our nation’s enemies may be doing to leverage immigration issues. Underhanded social media prompts might well induce more oppressed foreigners to mass at the border.

Which, in turn, will translate into decisive erosion of voters’ support for Democratic candidates. So much for our democracy welcoming the tired, poor, huddled masses.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park, Calif.

To the editor: You report that most Americans now say illegal immigration is a very serious problem. Really?

Global warming and the devastating, inevitable consequences don’t light a fire? How about our country’s descent into a theocracy? Still no?

The reality is that we’ve never allowed open borders under either party’s rule. It might be chaotic, but has never resulted in a breakdown of the system. Immigration, as the GOP’s recent abdication of the issue indicates, is strictly a public-relations issue.

If critical thinking isn’t taught in schools, it must be addressed at home.

Greg Hilfman, Topanga