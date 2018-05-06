A letter to Karl Marx on his 200th birthday

I remember how much you admired Abraham Lincoln and how you thought that brilliant son of the working class embodied everything good and great about the United States. Well, I hate to tell you, but the man now occupying Lincoln's house is your old capitalist friend Mr. Moneybags. I recently reread your "Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844" and laughed because you described him to a tee when you wrote about the wizardry of money, which can turn even a brute into a prince. "I am ugly, but I can buy for myself the most beautiful of women. Therefore I am not ugly, for the effect of ugliness — its deterrent power — is nullified by money. … I am bad, dishonest, unscrupulous, stupid; but money is honored and hence its possessor. … Does not all my money, therefore, transform all my incapacities into their contrary?" You must have had a crystal ball in the Paris apartment where you wrote those words.