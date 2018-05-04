Another reason to remember 1968: the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the end of Communism

During the preceding half-century, despite all of Communism's recorded crimes, Marxist-Leninist revolutionaries had remained committed to the absolute rule of a single party as the only viable remedy for capitalism. Around the world, Soviet-style governments enjoyed a reputation as the best imaginable route to social progress, and even in Western Europe national Communist parties mattered. Then actual Communists of different stripes did a demolition job on their own world views. The notion that an autocratic superstate was the next and most desirable stage of history was battered beyond repair. After 1968, only the most blinded of the faithful could still be true believers.