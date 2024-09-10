Advertisement
L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2024 November election

By The Times Editorial Board
It’s no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation. And we’re not just talking about the presidential race. From the top of the ticket to local ballot measures, California voters this year are grappling with major decisions that will shape their lives and communities for years to come.

To help voters decide, the Times editorial board offers recommendations based on interviewing candidates, campaign committees and policy experts, examining facts and claims and doing research to inform our endorsements. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early October, allowing time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements — including ours — and make a decision before the last day of voting on Nov. 5.

STATEWIDE

Check back for recommendations on the statewide ballot measures.

LOS ANGELES CITY

Check back for recommendations in City Council races and on municipal ballot measures.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Check back for recommendations in the District Attorney race and countywide ballot measures.

LAUSD

Check back for recommendations in Los Angeles Unified Board of Education races.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGES

Check back for recommendations in Los Angeles County Superior Court races.

U.S. HOUSE & SENATE

Adam B. Schiff for U.S. Senate
Schiff is an experienced, practical, thoughtful and responsible lawmaker who will represent Californians well in Washington.

Derek Tran for the 45th Congressional district
Tra is a consumer- and employee-rights attorney who is a believer in helping Americans gain quality, affordable education and healthcare — and respecting their freedom to make their own medical and family decisions.

Dave Min for the 47th Congressional District
Min is the only candidate in the race to replace Katie Porter who will defend reproductive rights and fight for the environment.

Check back for more recommendations on the U.S. Senate race and some Los Angeles and Orange County congressional races.

Editorial: L.A. Times’ judicial endorsements explained

Confused about judges on the March 5 ballot? Here’s a guide to how and why you end up voting for Los Angeles Superior Court judges.

Feb. 26, 2024

The editorial board endorses selectively, choosing the most consequential races in which to make recommendations.

The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

