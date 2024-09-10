L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2024 November election

Adam B. Schiff for U.S. Senate

Schiff is an experienced, practical, thoughtful and responsible lawmaker who will represent Californians well in Washington.

Derek Tran for the 45th Congressional district

Tra is a consumer- and employee-rights attorney who is a believer in helping Americans gain quality, affordable education and healthcare — and respecting their freedom to make their own medical and family decisions.

Dave Min for the 47th Congressional District

Min is the only candidate in the race to replace Katie Porter who will defend reproductive rights and fight for the environment.

Check back for more recommendations on the U.S. Senate race and some Los Angeles and Orange County congressional races.

Advertisement

Opinion Editorial: L.A. Times’ judicial endorsements explained Confused about judges on the March 5 ballot? Here’s a guide to how and why you end up voting for Los Angeles Superior Court judges.

The editorial board endorses selectively, choosing the most consequential races in which to make recommendations.