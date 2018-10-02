Could Brett Kavanaugh be angry because maybe — just maybe — he has been wrongly accused?

This is all emblematic of one of the chief problems with our politics today, on the left and the right. We follow politics as if it were a movie, or, in this case, an allegory, in which characters are denied human agency and assigned the task of merely personifying an idea or theme. Thus Christine Blasey Ford isn’t a specific human being making specific charges, but an avatar for an idea about all women at a moment when “all women” must be believed.