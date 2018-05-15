The right has a growing generation gap

This gauzy version of youth politics, born in the romanticization of the 1960s, is near and dear to Hollywood, academia and Democrats alike. When Howard Dean, as pure an example of a baby boomer liberal as there is, seemed poised to win his party's presidential nomination in 2003, he recalled what it was like in 1969, the year he turned 21 (and I was born). It was "a time of great hope," Dean said. "Medicare had passed. Head Start had passed. The Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act." He went on: "We felt like we were all in it together, that we all had responsibility for this country."