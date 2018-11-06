Our political parties have never been weaker

After Watergate, there were more reforms, curbing the ability of the parties to raise and spend money freely. This led to the rise of political action committees, which raise cash independent of the formal party structure. As Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said during the floor debate over the McCain-Feingold campaign finance bill in 2001, “We haven’t taken a penny of money out of politics, we've only taken the parties out of politics.”