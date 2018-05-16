A royal wedding that reboots the fairy tale that anyone can be a princess — and this time we mean it

Commerce says Markle's a hit too. There are websites chronicling everything she wears (whatmeghanwore.net and meghansfashion.com are just two) and where you can buy it — if you can get there before it sells out. One consulting firm says the Harry-Meghan wedding could add $1.4 billion to the British economy. All the big broadcast networks — plus PBS, E! and BBC America — will cover it live. Only 600 guests — intimate by royal wedding standards — are invited to the ceremony. But 2,600 members of the public (hand-chosen) will be allowed to, well, watch outside the chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor.