Meghan Markle has her own theory about why ‘Suits’ is enjoying a strange new respect

Meghan Markle, in a white collared shirt, smiles and waves her left hand with a crowd behind her.
Meghan Markle has returned to Hollywood as a producer with Archewell Productions.
(Peter Dejong / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Meghan Markle is back in Hollywood, but not as an actor.

The Duchess of Sussex, who starred as Rachel Zane in the legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018, told Variety at its Power of Women event Thursday that she had “no idea” why the show was trending again. But she did venture a guess.

“It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it, but good shows are everlasting,” Markle said. More than four years after its series finale aired in September 2019, “Suits” has amassed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined, as of Nielsen’s latest weekly streaming report.

It’s this kind of show, one that makes people “feel something, feel a sense of community,” that Markle is hoping to champion via Archewell Productions, the company she co-founded with husband Prince Harry.

Suits -- "Zane vs. Zane" Episode 213 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane -- (Photo by: Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The company, which has an overall deal with Netflix — one of the streaming homes for “Suits” — has debuted three projects thus far: documentary “Heart of Invictus,” docuseries “Live to Lead” and the autobiographical project “Harry & Meghan.”

And Markle teased more on the red carpet Thursday.

“We have so many exciting things on the slate — I can’t wait until we can announce them,” she said, adding that she’s “just really proud of what we’re creating, and my husband is loving it too.”

Originally selected as a 2022 Power of Women honoree, Markle skipped last year’s ceremony out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September at 96. Markle’s Variety cover publication, originally set for late September that year, was delayed to Oct. 19, 2022.

In the interview for her postponed cover story, she hinted at the tone of the content Archewell Productions planned to put out in the future.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story,” she said. “I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

