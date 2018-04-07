H.R. McMaster's parting shot at his dictator-loving boss

And back in February, lest we forget, the Justice Department indicted Russian entities engaging in a "conspiracy to defraud the United States" by spreading fake news, disinformation and pro-Trump propaganda during the presidential campaign. (A team of researchers at Ohio State University just concluded that pro-Trump fake news — of the types the Russian indictees made and spread — may have had a "substantial impact" on voters, and may well have influenced the outcome of the election.)