We're coping with a president and his voters who are racked with status anxiety

“Book smarts,” on “The Apprentice,” was supposed to sound weak. And education was dismissed as just a pose at parties. But it was erudition and learning that Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, the rabbi at Tree of Life, called on in a blog post — about gun control — in July. Criticizing the lack of action by Washington, Myers cited Rabban Gamliel, of the 2nd century: “Be wary of the authorities! They do not befriend anyone unless it serves their own needs. They appear as a friend when it is to their advantage, but do not stand by a person in his hour of need.”